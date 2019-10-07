Ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat hospitalised

India

PTI

By PTI

Dehradun, Oct 7: Former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat was hospitalised here early on Monday after he complained of dizziness.

Rawat was admitted to the Max hospital here in the wee hours, his chief spokesperson Surendra Kumar said.

"Routine check-ups have been conducted and all his reports are normal. There is nothing to worry," Kumar said, adding that Rawat would be discharged soon.

Born on 27 April 1948, Rawat received a Bachelor of Arts and LL.B. from Lucknow University.

In February 2014, Rawat took the oath of office as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand when Vijay Bahuguna resigned due to criticism of his handling of rehabilitation after June 2013 floods. In July 2014, he won a by-election from Dharchula assembly seat by over 19,000 votes.

On 18 March 2016, nine Congress MLAs rebelled against Rawat, reducing the Congress-led Government to a minority. The Union Government decided to impose President's Rule in the state, and the order was signed by President Pranab Mukherjee on 27 March 2016.

On March 11, Congress under the leadership of Harish Rawat lost 2017 Assembly Elections to BJP. He was also defeated from the two seats (Haridwar Rural and Kichcha) from which he contested.