Ex-TMC leaders accuse Banerjee of ‘Muslim appeasement’ in Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 02: Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal, ex-TMC leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee accused the ruling party of Muslim appeasement in the state.

Adhikari pointed out the discrepancies in the honorarium given to Muslim clerics (Imams) and Hindu priests (purohits) in the state.

The current BJP leader asked, "You tell me why honorarium for Imams is ₹2500 per month while that of Purohits is just 1000 per month? Why is this difference? I am not asking to reduce the honorarium for Imams. Increase their pay if you want (in the whole of West Bengal) But, we (Hindus) should also receive the same amount as them."

"If you want to receive an honorarium for being an Imam, you do not require any local or permanent residency of the State. It implies that even Rohingyas and Bangladeshis are also eligible to receive the payment. But, for Purohits, permanent residency and Aadhar card is a must. Only 8000 Hindu priests get the honorarium while 60,000 Muslim clerics get benefitted," Suvendu Adhikari emphasized.

He further stated that while all Imams have been receiving their payment, a majority of Purohits are being denied even the meager allowance. The BJP leader alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders have been siphoning off the honorarium, meant for Hindu priests, under the pretext of being one.

While Rajib Banerjee said, "We have seen that those who aren't even Brahmins or purohits have received the honorarium. This is a peculiar situation. I am making it clear from this stage of Sanatan Brahman Trust that as long as all Purohits in the State do not get their due share, we will continue our democratic agitation against the government."