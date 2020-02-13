Ex TERI chief, environmentalist RK Pachauri passes away

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 13: The former TERI chief RK Pachauri passed away on Thursday after a prolonged battle against heart illness at the Escorts Heart Institute in New Delhi, He was put on life support on Wednesday. He died at the age of 79.

Reportedly, the environmentalist had earlier undergone an open heart surgery at the same hospital.

TERI, short for New Delhi-based The Energy and Resources Institute, has showed their condolence over Pachauri's demise.

After geting the news of Pachauri's death TERI issued a release where it wrote, "The entire TERI family stands with the family of Dr Pachauri in this hour of grief."

The TERI Director General, Dr Ajay Mathur, who succeeded Pachauri in 2015 said that TERI is because of Dr Pachauri's untiring perseverance.

Mathur also added that Pachauri played a pivotal role in growing this institution, and making it a premier global organisation in the sustainability space.