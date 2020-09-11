Ex-Navy officer beaten for forwarding cartoon on Maharashtra CM

India

Mumbai, Sep 11:

Mumbai, Sep 11: The Mumbai Police late on Friday night arrested four workers of the Shiv Sena for assaulting a retired Indian Navy officer. Madan Sharma, 65, was allegedly thrashed by Sena workers for forwarding on WhatsApp a cartoon featuring Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

One of those arrested has been identified as Kamlesh Kadam, a Sena shakhapramukh, along with three party workers while two others are on the run.

The incident took place around 11.30 am in Lokhandwala Complex area in suburban Kandivali, an official said.

"Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma had forwarded a cartoon on Thackeray on a WhatsApp group. Some Sena workers went to his house and beat him up. Sharma sustained an eye injury and is being treated at hospital," he said.

A case under IPC section 325 (causing grievous hurt) and provisions related to rioting was registered against six persons though no arrest has been made so far, the official informed.

"8-10 persons attacked & beat me up today, after I received threatening calls for a message that I had forwarded. I have worked for the nation my entire life. A government like this should not exist," said Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer who was attacked today in Mumbai.

"He received threats for forwarding a message. A number of people from Shiv Sena attacked him. Later, the police came to our residence and insisted on taking my father with them. We've registered an FIR, said Dr Sheela Sharma, daughter of former Navy officer who was attacked today in Mumbai.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed the Thackeray government over reports of the assault. "Extremely sad and shocking incident. Retired Naval Officer got beaten up by goons because of just a WhatsApp forward. Please stop this GundaRaj Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji. We demand strong action and punishment to these goons," he said on Twitter.