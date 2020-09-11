Ex-Navy officer beaten for forwarding cartoon on Maharashtra CM

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Sep 11: A 62-year-old retired Navy officer was beaten up by alleged Shiv Sena workers here after he forwarded a cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on WhatsApp on Friday, the police said.

The incident took place around 11.30 am in Lokhandwala Complex area in suburban Kandivali, an official said.

"Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma had forwarded a cartoon on Thackeray on a WhatsApp group. Some Sena workers went to his house and beat him up. Sharma sustained an eye injury and is being treated at hospital," he said.

A case under IPC section 325 (causing grievous hurt) and provisions related to rioting was registered against six persons though no arrest has been made so far, the official informed.

"8-10 persons attacked & beat me up today, after I received threatening calls for a message that I had forwarded. I have worked for the nation my entire life. A government like this should not exist," said Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer who was attacked today in Mumbai.

"He received threats for forwarding a message. A number of people from Shiv Sena attacked him. Later, the police came to our residence and insisted on taking my father with them. We've registered an FIR, said Dr Sheela Sharma, daughter of former Navy officer who was attacked today in Mumbai.