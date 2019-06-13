  • search
    Ex-MP Ateeq Ahmed booked for abduction of businessman by CBI

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 13: The CBI has booked former MP Atique Ahmed and others for allegedly orchestrating the abduction of a businessman from jail.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Ahmed, former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Uttar Pradesh, on the charges of abduction and assault of real estate dealer Mohit Jaiswal in December 2018, officials said on Thursday.

    According to the officials, Jaiswal was abducted from Lucknow and taken to Deoria Jail, where he was allegedly assaulted by Ahmed and his aides, who were lodged there, and forced to transfer his business to them.

    Illegal mining case: CBI raids Ex-UP minister Gayatri Prajapati's house

    Ahmed was an SP member in the 14th Lok Sabha from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2009.

    PTI

    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 14:29 [IST]
