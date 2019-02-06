  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ex-Haryana CM Hooda, others in CBI court for hearing in Manesar land scam, AJL plot cases

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, Feb 6: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior Congress leader Motilal Vora and others appeared before the CBI Special Court, Panchkula, in connection with two ongoing cases - Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) plot allotment case and Manesar land scam case.

    Ex-Haryana CM Hooda, others in CBI court for hearing in Manesar land scam, AJL plot cases

    While the next date of hearing in Manesar land scam case has been fixed for February 20, the hearing for Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) plot allotment case would be held on March 5.

    Also Read | Bhupinder Hooda, Motilal Vora granted bail in AJL case

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 25 raided over 30 places in the Delhi-NCR in connections land scam case involving Hooda. The CBI had also registered a fresh case against former Bhupinder Singh Hooda over alleged irregularities in land allotment.

    Hooda and Vora were on Jan 3 granted bail by a CBI court in a case pertaining to alleged illegal re-allotment of land to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) in Panchkula in 2005.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had last year (2018) filed charge-sheet against former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and 33 others in Panchkula court in connection to a land acquisition scam causing loss of around Rs 1500 crore to farmers of Gurugram. The chargesheet, along with annexures, ran into more than 80,000 pages.

    The agency had registered the case in September 2015 on allegations that private builders in conspiracy with unknown public servants of the Haryana government had purchased around 400 acres of land from farmers and land owners of village Manesar, Naurangpur and Gurgaon at throwaway prices.

    The CBI on December 1, 2018, filed a chargesheet against Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra and Associated Journals Limited (AJL) in connection with the alleged re-allotment of institution plot in Panchkula in Haryana. The central agency has alleged that the reallotment of land had caused a loss of Rs 67 lakh to the exchequer.

    Also Read | AJL land case: Bhupinder Singh Hooda to be prosecuted

    In the FIR, the CBI claimed a 3,360 square metre plot in Sector 6, Panchkula, was allotted to AJL in 1982 and no construction was done till 1992. The plot was later repossessed by the Haryana Urban Development Authority. However, in 2005 it was re-alloted to AJL at the original rate, allegedly violating the norms laid down by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA). Hooda was also chairman of the body at the time.

    Read more about:

    bhupinder singh hooda cbi panchkula

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 11:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue