Ex-Haryana CM Hooda, others in CBI court for hearing in Manesar land scam, AJL plot cases

Chandigarh, Feb 6: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior Congress leader Motilal Vora and others appeared before the CBI Special Court, Panchkula, in connection with two ongoing cases - Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) plot allotment case and Manesar land scam case.

While the next date of hearing in Manesar land scam case has been fixed for February 20, the hearing for Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) plot allotment case would be held on March 5.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 25 raided over 30 places in the Delhi-NCR in connections land scam case involving Hooda. The CBI had also registered a fresh case against former Bhupinder Singh Hooda over alleged irregularities in land allotment.

Hooda and Vora were on Jan 3 granted bail by a CBI court in a case pertaining to alleged illegal re-allotment of land to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) in Panchkula in 2005.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had last year (2018) filed charge-sheet against former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and 33 others in Panchkula court in connection to a land acquisition scam causing loss of around Rs 1500 crore to farmers of Gurugram. The chargesheet, along with annexures, ran into more than 80,000 pages.

The agency had registered the case in September 2015 on allegations that private builders in conspiracy with unknown public servants of the Haryana government had purchased around 400 acres of land from farmers and land owners of village Manesar, Naurangpur and Gurgaon at throwaway prices.

The CBI on December 1, 2018, filed a chargesheet against Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra and Associated Journals Limited (AJL) in connection with the alleged re-allotment of institution plot in Panchkula in Haryana. The central agency has alleged that the reallotment of land had caused a loss of Rs 67 lakh to the exchequer.

In the FIR, the CBI claimed a 3,360 square metre plot in Sector 6, Panchkula, was allotted to AJL in 1982 and no construction was done till 1992. The plot was later repossessed by the Haryana Urban Development Authority. However, in 2005 it was re-alloted to AJL at the original rate, allegedly violating the norms laid down by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA). Hooda was also chairman of the body at the time.