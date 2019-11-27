  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ex-gratia of Rs 8 lakh to cops injured in clash with lawyers approved

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 27: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved an ex-gratia of nearly Rs 8 lakh to 21 policemen injured in a clash with lawyers in the Tiz Hazari Court premises earlier this month.

    According to an order issued on November 25, eight policemen who sustained serious injuries will get Rs 50,000 each, while 13 with "simple injuries" will get financial assistance of Rs 30,000 each for their immediate medical needs.

    Ex-gratia of Rs 8 lakh to cops injured in clash with lawyers approved
    Representational Image

    "Approval of the Lt. Governor is hereby conveyed for grant of ex-gratia payment to the tune of Rs 7,90,000 on account of payment to eight seriously injured police personnel @ Rs 50,000 per person and to thirteen police personnel with simple injuries @ Rs 30,000 per person as financial assistance for immediate medical needs..." it stated.

    Tis Hazari scuffle: Delhi Lawyers call-off strike

    At least 20 security personnel and several advocates were injured in the clash over a parking dispute at the Tis Hazari court on November 2.

    During the clash, 17 vehicles were vandalised. The Delhi High Court ordered a judicial inquiry into the clash by one of its retired judges.

    Following the court's directions, Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional DCP Harinder Singh were also transferred. Four FIRs have been lodged in connection with the incident under relevant sections, including charges of attempt to murder.

    A special investigation team of the Crime Branch is currently probing the four cases.

    Following the clash, lawyers in the six district courts went on a strike.

    Thousands of police personnel also protested outside the Police Headquarters to demand action against those involved in an attack on their colleague outside the Saket court.

    More LAWYERS News

    Read more about:

    lawyers delhi police

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue