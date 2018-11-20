  • search

Ex-DUSU President Baisoya booked for furnishing ‘fake degree’

    New Delhi, Nov 20: The Delhi Police has on Tuesday registered an FIR against ABVP's ex-DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya, for allegedly furnishing a fake degree to get admission in the Delhi University.

    The university authorities had filed a police complaint in connection with the matter on Monday.

    According to the complaint filed by K T S Sarao, the head of the Buddhist Studies department, Baisoya had appeared in the entrance examination conducted nationally by the university for admission in the masters course.

    "After qualifying in this examination, Baisoya took admission in MA Buddhist Studies, Part I, and submitted six marksheets of six semesters of Bachelor of Arts degree from Thiruvalluvar University.

    "The basic qualification for admission to MA (Buddhist Studies) is a bachelor's degree from any recognised university," Sarao said in the complaint.

    According to the complaint, in a written response to a request from Sarao for verification of these marksheets, the controller of examinations of Thiruvalluvar University has said that each of these marksheets submitted by Baisoya "is not genuine. It is a fake certificate".

    "On the basis of verification report received from the Controller of Examinations Thiruvalluvar University, admission of Baisoya was cancelled on November 14, Sarao said.

    Baisoya, who was elected the DUSU president in September, resigned from his post on November 15 after the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) reportedly asked him to do so.

    He has also been suspended from the students' outfit till an inquiry into the allegations is complete.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 19:24 [IST]
