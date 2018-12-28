  • search
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ex-DMK MLA sentenced to 10 years in prison in rape and murder case

    By
    |

    Chennai, Dec 28: Former DMK MLA Rajkumar, who represented the Perambalur constituency, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by Special Court in Chennai on Friday in connection with a 2012 case of alleged rape and death of a 15-year-old girl from Kerala.

    Ex-DMK MLA sentenced to 10 years in prison in rape and murder case (Representative image)
    Ex-DMK MLA sentenced to 10 years in prison in rape and murder case (Representative image)

    In 2012, Rajkumar who represented the Perambalur constituency, his driver Mahendran and associate Jayashankar were arrested under IPC sections 376 (rape), 367 (a)(kidnap) and 302 (murder) based on a complaint filed by the victim's father.

    According to reports, the girl, hailing from Peermedu in Idduki district of Kerala bordering Theni, was employed in the house of the former MLA as a domestic help since June 2012. But on June 28, she had called her father and pleaded with him to take her back. The very next day the girl's father was informed that she was not well and had been admitted to a private hospital Perambalur. 

    Perambalur police had registered a case of attempted suicide. The girl's family later shifted her to Theni Government Hospital where she died without responding to treatment. 

    (With PTI inputs)

    More chennai NewsView All

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu dmk chennai

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue