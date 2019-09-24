  • search
    Ex-Congress MP Milind Deora lauds Howdy, Modi event, PM Modi responds

    New Delhi, Sep 24: Former Congress MP Milind Deora has heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the latter's Houston event, where US President Donald Trump was present.

    The former Union minister said Modi's address showcased India's soft power diplomacy.

    "PM Modi's Houston address was a momentous first for India's soft power diplomacy. My father Murlibhai was one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties. Donald Trump's hospitality and recognition of Indian Americans' contributions make us proud," Milind Deora tweeted after the "Howdy, Modi" event.

    Interestingly, the Congress on Monday accused the PM of violating Indian foreign policy's "time-honoured principle" of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country by "actively campaigning" for the US president at the Houston event.

    Responding to the tweet, PM Modi on Monday recalled his friendship with former Congress leader Murli Deora, adding the commitment of Milind's late father had made ties with the United States strong.

    "You are absolutely correct when you highlight my friend, late Murli Deora Ji's commitment to strong ties with the USA. He would have been really glad to see the strengthening of ties between our nations," Modi said in his tweet.

    Milind Deora resigned as the president of the Mumbai Congress after the party's debacle in Lok Sabha elections this year.

    Milind Deora, who represented Mumbai South constituency in 2004 and 2009, lost to Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant in two successive elections.

