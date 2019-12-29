  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ex Cong MP, Bollywood actor Govinda meets UP CM Yogi at Gorakhnath temple

    By
    |

    Gorakhpur, Dec 29: The noted Bollywood actor Govinda pn Sunday morning met the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Gorakhnath and performed a puja.

    Reportedly, the meeting lasted for around half-an-hour, UP CM and the actor, a former Congress MP, discussed various issues, including the development of the state.

    Ex Cong MP, Bollywood actor Govinda meets UP CM Yogi at Gorakhnath temple
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    According to PTI, CM Yogi asked Govinda for shooting films in the state and while enumerating the efforts put in by his government to promote tourism in the last two years, mentioned Ramgarhtal in Gorakhpur, which has been developed from the point of view of tourism.

    Shocked every protester: Adityanath justifies 'brutal' police action in UP

    He also presented the actor with a book, titled "Manavta ki amoort sanskritik dharohar Prayagraj Kumbh-2019" and even gave detailed information about the Kumbh Mela.

    To see a glimpse of the 90's superstar huge crowd gathered near the temple today.

    Govinda took the blessings of Brahmleen Avaidyanath after visiting his "samadhi" and also praised Adityanath, manager of the temple, Dwarika Tiwari, told PTI.

    Govinda had taken part in an award function at the Syed Modi Railway Stadium here on Saturday.

    Clad in a red suit, he also sang film songs and delivered many of his popular dialogues from his superhit movies.

    More YOGI ADITYANATH News

    Read more about:

    yogi adityanath uttar pradesh bollywood

    Story first published: Sunday, December 29, 2019, 16:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue