    Ex-CBI joint director VV Lakshmi Narayana joins Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena party

    Hyderabad, Mar 17: Former joint director of CBI VV Lakshmi Narayana joined Pawan Kalyan's Janasena party on Sunday along with former Vice-Chancellor of Srikrishna Devaraya University, Rajagopal at the party office in Vijayawada city. Along with Lakshminarayana, former SKU Vice-chancellor Srirajagopal will also join the party today.

    Lakshminarayana had taken voluntary retirement from the Indian Police Service (IPS) in April 2018.

    Ex-CBI joint director VV Lakshmi Narayana joins Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena party
    Image Courtesy: @JanaSenaParty

    VV Lakshmi Narayana is known to have carried out high profile investigation in YSRCP Chief Jaganmohan Reddy's Assets Case and Karnataka BJP leader Gali Janardhan Reddy's Obulapuram illegal mining cases.

    The former CBI JD had also arrested Jaganmohan Reddy earlier in the assets case and sent him to prison for 16 months.

    Since his voluntary retirement, Lakshminarayana has reached out to several young voters in both the Telugu states and had expressed his desire to work on issues related to the agrarian crisis in rural areas.

    He had created a flutter in May 2018 when he attended an RSS convention in the outskirts of Hyderabad. His picture with RSS leaders in Telangana had given rise to speculation that he would join the BJP, something which was dismissed quickly by his aides.

    In November 2018, the former IPS officer and his aides even mulled launching their own political party, with media reports suggesting that the name 'Jana Dhwani' or People's Voice had been settled on.

    Read more about:

    pawan kalyan andhra pradesh

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 14:38 [IST]
