Ex-BJD leader Jay Panda to join BJP today

Bhubaneswar, Mar 04: Former Biju Janata Dal leader Baijayant 'Jay' Panda is likely to join the ruling BJP today.

Panda, who fell apart with the BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, had recently said that he is willing to join hands with anybody "committed to tackling the severe problems that Odisha now faces".

The Kendrapara MP could join the party in the coming days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Panda the suave BJD MP from Kendrapara quit the BJD last May after a bitter falling out with his party chief, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Jay Panda's troubles in the party peaked when he was suspended on "disciplinary grounds" after he openly challenged the leadership after poor performance in 2017's local polls.

The announcement about the suspension of Panda, who was said to be veering towards the BJP, was made by BJD vice-president and state minister S N Patro at a press conference.

Jay Panda had been a parliamentarian of the BJD since 2000.