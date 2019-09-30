Ex Bidhannagar Mayor and TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta likely to join BJP on Tuesday

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Sep 30: The City of Joy has decked up into festive fervor. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is engaged in inaugurating of Durga Puja pandals in the city. Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is scheduled to visit Kolkata on October 1 to clarify the BJP's position on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2016 will get a puja pandal for to inaugurate. Amid these events speculations are high regarding the Former Bidhannagar Mayor, TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta to join BJP on Tuesday.

Dutta is likely to be inducted in BJP in the presence of the Home Minister Amit Shah during his event at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

After former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, this will a big catch for the saffron party in Bengal. The two-time TMC MLA, Dutta is a local strongman known for his organizational skills.

Earlier, the senior TMC leader and MLA met BJP leader Mukul Roy, fuelling speculation of his switch over to the saffron camp. BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and party leader Arvind Menon along with Roy also visited as a chief guest at the Ganesh Puja hosted by Dutta at his house in Salt Lake.

Dutta who had resigned from the post of Bidhannagar Mayor in August this year is said to be close to Roy. The arrival of Roy along with other top party leaders at the event hosted by Dutta was seen as a sign that the incumbent MLA from Rajarhat-New Town to soon jump the ship to join BJP.