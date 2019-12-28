  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Guwahati Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ex Assam BJP chief Indramani Bora passes away

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Dec 28: Former President of BJP's Assam unit, Indramani Bora passed away at his residence in Guwahati, Assam on Saturday. The former BJP leader was 81-year-old.

    He was member of Rajya Sabha from Assam.

    Indramani Bora
    Indramani Bora

    He was elected as Assam State BJP president in Guwahati on October 19, 2003.

    Earlier, this month Assam witnessed violent protests against the Act with three rail stations, a post office, a bank, a bus terminus, shops, dozens of vehicles and many other public properties being set ablaze or damaged by the protesters.

      Meerut SP caught on camera asking protesters to 'go to Pakistan' and more news | OneIndia News

      'Modi govt allotted Rs 46 crore for largest detention centre in Assam': Tarun Gogoi slams PM

      However, Normal life is back on track in Assam with the state remaining peaceful after several days of violent protests against the new citizenship law. The curfew imposed in Guwahati on December 11 was lifted.

      More GUWAHATI News

      Read more about:

      guwahati assam bjp

      Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 12:49 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 28, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue