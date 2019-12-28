Ex Assam BJP chief Indramani Bora passes away

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Guwahati, Dec 28: Former President of BJP's Assam unit, Indramani Bora passed away at his residence in Guwahati, Assam on Saturday. The former BJP leader was 81-year-old.

He was member of Rajya Sabha from Assam.

He was elected as Assam State BJP president in Guwahati on October 19, 2003.

Earlier, this month Assam witnessed violent protests against the Act with three rail stations, a post office, a bank, a bus terminus, shops, dozens of vehicles and many other public properties being set ablaze or damaged by the protesters.

Meerut SP caught on camera asking protesters to 'go to Pakistan' and more news | OneIndia News

'Modi govt allotted Rs 46 crore for largest detention centre in Assam': Tarun Gogoi slams PM

However, Normal life is back on track in Assam with the state remaining peaceful after several days of violent protests against the new citizenship law. The curfew imposed in Guwahati on December 11 was lifted.