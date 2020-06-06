Ex Amnesty India chief booked for calling for US like protests

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 06: The Bengaluru police have registered a case against former Amnesty India director, Aakar Patel, after a Twitter post called for the emulation of peaceful protests witnessed in the United States over the death of an African American man, due to alleged police brutality.

LAC talks: Military commanders of India-China meet to defuse border tension | Oneindia News

There have been widespread protests in the US, following the death of George Floyd. On May 31, Patel had tagged a video of a peaceful protest in the US and said in a tweet, " we need protests like these. From Dalits and Muslims and Adivasis. And the poor and women. World will notice. Protest is a craft."

Why America is protesting over the death of George Floyd

The police registered a suo moth case on June 2 on the basis of the complaint filed by the JC Nagar police station inspector, D R Nagaraja in the North Bengaluru police division. He has been booked for allegedly provoking public mischief and rioting.