    Ex Amnesty India chief booked for calling for US like protests

    New Delhi, June 06: The Bengaluru police have registered a case against former Amnesty India director, Aakar Patel, after a Twitter post called for the emulation of peaceful protests witnessed in the United States over the death of an African American man, due to alleged police brutality.

    Image Courtesy: @Aakar__Patel

    There have been widespread protests in the US, following the death of George Floyd. On May 31, Patel had tagged a video of a peaceful protest in the US and said in a tweet, " we need protests like these. From Dalits and Muslims and Adivasis. And the poor and women. World will notice. Protest is a craft."

    Why America is protesting over the death of George Floyd

    The police registered a suo moth case on June 2 on the basis of the complaint filed by the JC Nagar police station inspector, D R Nagaraja in the North Bengaluru police division. He has been booked for allegedly provoking public mischief and rioting.

    bengaluru police

    Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 8:36 [IST]
