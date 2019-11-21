Ex-AIIMS doctor commits suicide, husband and in-laws booked for dowry demand

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Gurugram, Nov 21: Wife of a resident doctor of All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was found dead at her Apartment in Sector 43, Gurugram, New Delhi. The doctor and his parents have been booked by Gurugram police.

The 29-years-old deceased, identified as Shonam Motis, a former doctor at AIIMS on Monday killed herself due to allegedly consuming an overdose of anesthetics.

Reportedly, after Shonam's father, Onkar Lal Motis alleged that his daughter was compelled to consume narcotics by her husband and her in-laws tortured her for dowry. Police have booked them all but there have not been arrested yet.

Delhi: 40-year-old man commits suicide by jumping in front of Adarsh Nagar Metro Station

The police confirmed that the deceased former AIIMS doctor was from Kota in Rajasthan. On May 11, 2018, the couple got married. Earlier, she served in AIIMS in the national capital, but she joined a private hospital in Gurugram. Her accused husband who is an existing AIIMS doctor hails from Kolkata.

Deceased's father has also accused that his son-in-law was a drug addict and he tortured Shonam quite often. Soon after their wedding, her in-laws started demanding dowry from them.

On Monday, when her parents didn't get her on call, they asked the watchman about Shonam but he also said that Shonam has not opened the door since Sunday and didn't step out of her apartment, her parents informed the police. After getting the information police rushed to the spot and broke open the door of her apartment and found Shonam's body lying on the floor. Beside her body police have also found some syringes and empty bottles of medicine.

On Tuesday a case was registered at Sushant Lok police station under the sections- 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Shonam's husband and her in-laws.

Kerala: Woman dies after being forced to starve by Husband, Mother-in-law over dowry

Gurugram police said to a news agency that they are waiting for the forensic lab report once it comes they will start the investigation.

Shonam's body was sent to forensic lab for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. Later, it was handed over to her parents.

It is a shame that in an era when India has reached the moon, society still faces dowry issues.