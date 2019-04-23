EVMs can be remotely controlled, even from Russia: Chandrababu Naidu

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 23: The Opposition has once against raised questions on the working of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu
    Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said, "EVMs can be remotely controlled. There are talks that here they are controlled from Russia. EVMs should not be used because (1) There is no provision for an audit and (2) there is no regulator to oversee the usage of these machines. In Telangana, near 25 lakh voters name were deleted online."

    The leaders who are expected to attend the meet include NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, NCP leader Praful Patel, TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, former union minister and Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde, Aaam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, TMC's Nazmul Haq, TKS Elangoval of DMK, Mahendra Singh of the CPI-M among others.

    Why is EC not agreeing to 50% counting of VVPATs, asks Naidu

    A delegation led by Naidu had approached the Election Commission last week over the malfunctioning of EVMs in Andhra Pradesh, but the EC refused to engage with them, citing presence of Hari Prasad who, in the past, had displayed how EVMs malfunction.

    In the past, Hari Prasad had showed how EVMs could be tampered with, by using an actual EVM, reportedly supplied to him by an insider. The EC had then filed a complaint of theft against him, instead of acting on the issue.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 14:46 [IST]
