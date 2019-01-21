  • search
    EVM hacking claim: EC asserts foolproof nature of its machines, mulls legal action

    By Pti
    |

     New Delhi, Jan 21: Amid claims by an Indian cyber expert that electronic voting machines (EVMs) can be hacked, the Election Commission asserted Monday it firmly stands by "empirical facts about foolproof nature" of its machines and said it is examining as to what legal action "can and should" be taken in the matter.

    The Indian cyber expert, seeking political asylum in the US, claimed Monday that the 2014 general election was "rigged" through EVMs, which, he said, can be hacked. Addressing a press conference in London via Skype, the man, identified as Syed Suja, said he fled India in 2014 because he felt threatened in the country after the killing of some of his team members.

    In a statement issued here, the poll panel said whereas it is "wary of becoming a party to this motivated slugfest", it firmly stands by the "empirical facts about foolproof nature of ECI EVMs" used in elections in India. "It is being separately examined as to what legal action can and should be taken in the matter," the EC statement said without elaborating against whom the action was being contemplated -- the person or the organiser of the event.

    The Commission reiterated that the EVMs used by it are manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) under "very strict" supervisory and security conditions. It said there are rigorous standard operating procedures "meticulously observed" at all stages under the supervision of a committee of eminent technical experts constituted in 2010.

    PTI

