Everything you should know about Patanjali's COVID-19 cure Coronil

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, June 16: Ayurvedic medicine is said to be one of the world's oldest holistic healing systems. For many years herbal ayurvedic medicines are used in the treatment and prevention to enhance the human immune system.

Swami Ramdev's consumer goods and herbal medicine company Patanjali has claimed to develop a cure for the treatment of novel coronavirus.

The Patanjali remedy named 'Coronil' has completed the first phase of its clinical trial, according to reports.

Has Patanjali found a cure for COVID-19

The yoga guru Ramdev claimed that hundreds of people have been cured with the Coronil till now.

"We appointed a team of scientists after the Covid-19 outbreak. First, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results. We are not talking about an immunity booster.

We are talking about a cure," Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna said in Haridwar, according to ANI.

Here are some points about Coronil

According to CEO Balkrishna, Coronil is able to cure COVID-19 patients within 5-14 days.

According to Ramdev, COVID-19 patients who were administered Coronil showed 100 per cent recovery rate.

According to the yoga guru, Coronil is made from a mixture of Ashwagandha, Giloy and Tulsi and can be taken twice daily - morning and evening.

The report added that clinical trials were conducted in Indore and in Jaipur after Patanjali secured the regulator's approval.

Balkrishna also advised people to practice Yoga, and keep oneself healthy through proper diet to boost the immune system.

Patanjali's claim comes when the whole world is struggling with COVID-19. The number of cases world-wide at present crossed 8M where the death toll crosses 4M. While in India the number crosses 3M following almost 10,000 deaths.