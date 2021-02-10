Everything you need to know about Koo App, the Indian alternative to Twitter

Stand up comedian Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise for tweet against Supreme Court

New Delhi, Feb 10: A homegrown application named Koo that rivals Twitter is trending on the micro-blogging platform recently.

Koo got fame after the ongoing disagreement between the Indian government and Twitter over the blocking and unblocking of accounts linked to the ongoing farmer protests in New Delhi.

Koo is also getting embraced by several political leaders and the app already has journalists and government departments on it.

On Koo, right now, #bantwitter is among the top five trends.

The app is another new entry in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.

The platform, which is an alternative to Twitter, offers a similar experience like the latter but in the Indian vernacular along with the English language. The platform is also the winner of the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat app challenge from 2020.

A user can be part of the platform by downloading the Koo app itself on either iOS and Android device, or they can simply visit the webpage.

The app was developed by Aprameya Radhakrishna, who is the co-founder and CEO.

How Koo came to news

Koo began to get fame when Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted about him joining the platform. Along with Goyal, union minister Ram Shankar Prasad, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa are among the other top dignitaries to join the platform.

Government ministries and departments such as the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC), National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), India Post, MyGovIndia, Digital India, and National Informatics Centre (NIC), among others, are also on the platform.

How to download Koo?

Koo is available for both Android and iOS devices. The app is named "Koo: Connect with Indians in Indian Languages" on Google PlayStore, while it is named as "Koo" on the App Store. A user can also visit the website and click on the Google Play or App Store download options to be redirected to a download link.

Unlike Twitter's 280 character limit, Koo provides its users to sum up their message in 400 characters. There are also language communities that provide content in a particular language.