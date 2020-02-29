  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
    Everyone should get justice: PM Modi in Prayagraj

    By
    |

    Prayagraj, Feb 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed assistive devices to senior citizens and addressed a rally in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, targeting the opposition said during the time of earlier governments, such distribution camps were hardly organised, and such mega camps were very rare.

    File Photo
    File Photo

    The PM also added that in the last five years, the BJP government has set up about 9,000 camps in different parts of the country.

    He further said at the gathering, "Nearly Rs 12,000 crores have been deposited in the accounts of more than 2 crore farmer families of UP, including Chitrakoot. You can imagine, Rs 12,000 crores in just one year, that too directly in the bank accounts, without middlemen & discrimination."

    He said that it's the government's responsibility that everyone should get justice. This is 'sabka saath sabka vikaas' (development for everyone). BJP government is working to better the lives of each and every section of society. It is government's first priority to look after the interest of 130 crore citizens.

    The PM here will later in the day lay a foundation stone for the Bundelkhand Expressway in Chitrakoot Uttar Pradesh.

    The PM took on to Twitter and wrote, "This expressway will be the harbinger of progress for youngsters in the region and will also help the Defence Corridor coming up in the state... Next-gen infrastructure for a better tomorrow."

    Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 15:58 [IST]
