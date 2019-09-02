  • search
    Everyone looking for good Gujarati food these days, says PM Modi

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, Sep 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated second state bhawan of the Gujarat government 'Garvi Gujarat', on Monday said these days everyone asks where 'can we get good Gujarati food'.

    Modi on Monday inaugurated 'Garvi Gujarat', the second state bhawan of the Gujarat government in the national capital.

    Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and former chief minister Anandiben Patel, who is currently Uttar Pradesh governor, as he inaugurated and walked through the complex built over more than 7,000 sq metres of area at Akbar Road.

    "I am seeing some of you after several years...Anyone could have cut the ribbon. But I am glad that I got this opportunity as I am able to meet you all," the Prime Minister said.

    "There was a time when people, especially those from North India, did not like Gujarati food because they thought it is too sweet. They used to say you put sugar even in bitter gourd. Now everyone asks where do we get good Gujarati food," he further said.

    Rupani said that this is the "first eco-friendly" state bhawan in the national capital. It cost Rs 131 crore and was completed three months ahead of the deadline, he added.

    The bhawan has been described a mix of traditional and mordern architecture with a rich reflection of the western state's culture.

    Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 23:23 [IST]
