  • search

'Everyone knows Rahul's father's name, but nobody knows PM Modi's': Cong's Vilasrao Muttemwar

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 25: In yet another personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader and former Union minister Vilasrao Muttemwar made comparisons between PM Modi's father and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's lineage.

    "He says that the world knows past generations of Rahul Gandhi but no one knows who Modi's father was!", the BJP's official handle tweeted.

    Congs Vilasrao Muttemwar
    Cong's Vilasrao Muttemwar

    Muttemwar made these objectionable remarks against the PM while campaigning for the party candidate Pankaj Pratap Singh in Siwana Assembly constituency of the Barmer district.

    In the clip, the leader, addressing an election meeting reportedly in Rajasthan, can be heard saying, "Who knew him before he became the Prime Minister? Even today who knows his father's name? Everyone knows Rahul Gandhi's father's name, Rajiv Gandhi. Everyone knows Rajiv Gandhi's mother's name, Indira Gandhi. Everyone knows Indira Gandhi's father's name, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. And everyone knows Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's father's name, Motilal Nehru. Everyone knows the family since five generations. But this Narendra Modi, nobody knows his father's name."

    "Shameful statement by Congress leader and former Central Minister Vilasrao Muttemwar. He says that the world knows past generations of Rahul Gandhi but no one knows who Modi's father was!," tweeted BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

    Muttemwar's shocking remarks against PM Modi came days after Congress MP Raj Babbar said that the value of the Rupee had fallen and touched the age of the PM's mother.

    Vilas Muttemwar has, however, denied the allegations and said that he was misquoted.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi congress

    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 16:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 25, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue