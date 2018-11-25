'Everyone knows Rahul's father's name, but nobody knows PM Modi's': Cong's Vilasrao Muttemwar

New Delhi, Nov 25: In yet another personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader and former Union minister Vilasrao Muttemwar made comparisons between PM Modi's father and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's lineage.

"He says that the world knows past generations of Rahul Gandhi but no one knows who Modi's father was!", the BJP's official handle tweeted.

Muttemwar made these objectionable remarks against the PM while campaigning for the party candidate Pankaj Pratap Singh in Siwana Assembly constituency of the Barmer district.

In the clip, the leader, addressing an election meeting reportedly in Rajasthan, can be heard saying, "Who knew him before he became the Prime Minister? Even today who knows his father's name? Everyone knows Rahul Gandhi's father's name, Rajiv Gandhi. Everyone knows Rajiv Gandhi's mother's name, Indira Gandhi. Everyone knows Indira Gandhi's father's name, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. And everyone knows Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's father's name, Motilal Nehru. Everyone knows the family since five generations. But this Narendra Modi, nobody knows his father's name."

"Shameful statement by Congress leader and former Central Minister Vilasrao Muttemwar. He says that the world knows past generations of Rahul Gandhi but no one knows who Modi's father was!," tweeted BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Muttemwar's shocking remarks against PM Modi came days after Congress MP Raj Babbar said that the value of the Rupee had fallen and touched the age of the PM's mother.

Vilas Muttemwar has, however, denied the allegations and said that he was misquoted.