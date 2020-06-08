'Everyone knows': Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Amit Shah over defence policy

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 08: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit back at Home Minister Amit Shah over his comment that India is the only country after the US and Israel to have been able to protect its borders.

"Everyone knows the reality of the border," tweeted Gandhi, urging the government to clarify on the border stand-off with China in Ladakh.

Will not allow any dilution of out International borders says Shah

"Everyone knows the reality of 'Seema' (Border) but to keep the heart happy, 'Shah-yad' is a good idea," Rahul Gandhi sarcastically remarked in a tweet, tweaking the famous couplet from legendary Urdu-Persian poet Mirza Ghalib.

The Congress leaders comments come two days after India and China held high-level talks to resolve border issues near eastern Ladakh.

India and China have agreed to "peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements", the Foreign Ministry said after the meeting.

Addresing a virtual rally in Bihar, Shah said, that the surgical and air strikes after terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama showed that India's defence policy was strong and the country knows how to protect its borders.

"India's defence policy has gained global acceptance. The whole world agrees that after US and Israel if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India," Shah had said at the virtual rally held on Sunday.

Shah attacked the previous Congress-led Central government over its handling of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"There was a time when anybody used to enter our borders, beheaded our soldiers and Delhi''s darbar remained unaffected. Uri and Pulwama happened during our time, it was the Modi and BJP govt, we did surgical strikes and airstrike," he added.

Shah also said that issues that none dared to touch in 70 years were resolved in the first year of the Modi government's second term and referred to the scrapping of Article 370 provisions and the law against triple talaq.