Every women in our party is sabla, Nirmala Sitharaman responds to 'Nirbala' jibe

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 02: In a hard-hitting reply to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who just hours before had called her 'Nirbala Sitharaman', Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, said "I am not Nirbala, every woman in our party is sabla...I am Nirmala, I shall remain Nirmala".

Earlier in the day, Chowdhury, while speaking in the lower house of the Parliament earlier today, wondered if the finance minister was even allowed to take her own decision on the matters related to the economy of the country. The Congress MP further wondered if it wouldn't be more appropriate to refer to Nirmala Sitharaman as "Nirbala" Sitharaman.

Responding to Chowdhury's remarks, Sitharaman launched a veiled attack at the Congress party, saying it's in the DNA of a party to ask questions and run away before answers are given.

"I have been called names in Parliament. If it is in anyone's DNA to ask questions and run away before answers are given, it is some other party and not our party. Each time we come to give replies instead of name-calling," the finance minister said.

"I have been told that I am the worst Finance Minister, they're not even waiting for me to finish my term. I told them that please give me more ideas, we will work on it. If there's a government that listens, it is PM Modi's government, " she added.