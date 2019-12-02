Every woman in our party is sabla, Nirmala Sitharaman responds to 'Nirbala' jibe

New Delhi, Dec 02: In a hard-hitting reply to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who just hours before had called her 'Nirbala Sitharaman', Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, said, "I am not Nirbala, all women in BJP were "Sabla" (strong)...I am Nirmala and I shall remain Nirmala".

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Chowdhury in Lok Sabha took a swipe at Sitharaman by calling her "Nirbala", which immediately drew protest from BJP members in the House.

Participating in the discussion on the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, Chowdhury suggested that the finance minister has become weak and called her ''Nirbala Sitharaman''.

Responding to Chowdhury's remarks, Sitharaman did not directly refer to his comment but concluded her speech by saying she still is Nirmala and "sabla" (empowered).

"Under this government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women are sablas," she said.

"I have been called names in Parliament. If it is in anyone's DNA to ask questions and run away before answers are given, it is some other party and not our party. Each time we come to give replies instead of name-calling," the finance minister said.

"I have been told that I am the worst Finance Minister, they're not even waiting for me to finish my term. I told them that please give me more ideas, we will work on it. If there's a government that listens, it is PM Modi's government, " she further said.