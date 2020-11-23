Muslims not kids to be 'misguided': Owaisi responds to RSS chief’s CAA remarks

Bihar poll boost: AIMIM plans to contest in UP, West Bengal polls, says Owaisi

Every vote for Asaduddin Owaisi a vote against India: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Nov 23: Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on Monday launched a scathing attack at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, saying every vote for him was a vote against India.

"Every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India and everything that India stands for," said Mr Surya, recently elevated as the BJP's youth wing president.

"He (Asaduddin Owaisi) speaks the language of rabid Islamism, separatism and extremism which Mohammed Ali Jinnah also spoke. Every Indian should stand against divisive and communal politics of the Owaisi brothers."

"It is laughable that Akbaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi are speaking of development. They haven't allowed development in old Hyderabad, the only thing they allowed is Rohingya Muslims. Every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India," said Surya.

He also mocked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao for promising to make Hyderabad an Istanbul, saying he had an alliance with the AIMIM as he wanted to make it a "Hyderabad of Pakistan".

The leaders of the TRS, BJP and Congress have begun an extensive campaign in the city ahead of polls to the 150-ward Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Polls for GHMC will be held on December 1 and counting of votes will be taken up on December 4.