Every teardrop will be avenged, this is new India: Modi

India

oi-Vikas SV

Dhule, Feb 16: Scaling up the attack on Pakistan in the aftermath of Pulwama terrorist attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it is the policy of India to not 'tease' anyone, but, he added, if teased then the 'new India' will give a befitting reply.

PM Modi is on a day-long visit to Yavatmal and Dhule in Maharashtra. He laid the foundation stone of Sulwade Jamphal Kanoli Lift Irrigation Scheme, among several other development projects in Dhule.

"Each drop of tear after Pulwama terror attack will be avenged...This is the time of mourning and to show restraint and sensitivity...We will always stand by those who sacrificed their lives. This is a time of grief," said Prime Minister Modi at an event in Dhule.

"It has been a policy of India that we don't poke anyone. But if someone teases New India, it does not let it go unpunished," the Prime Minister added.

[Maharashtra: PM Modi launches development projects in Yavatmal]

He is also set to lay the foundation stone of Dhule-Nardana railway Line and Jalgaon - Manmad 3rd Railway Line. He will inaugurate Jalgaon-Udhana Doubling and electrification Rail Project. PM will Flag-off Bhusaval- Bandra Khandesh Express Train through a video link.

"There is a complete possibility of becoming an industrial city in Dhule. It is located in such a place where there is a possibility of business in different cities of the country. Many large national highways pass through here. Today, the strengthening of connectivity here has laid the foundation stone of two railway lines," Modi said.

[How will Pulwama attack affect Indian politics?]

Further speaking on Pulwama attack, Modi said that the sacrifice of jawans will not go in vain, adding, "The terrorist groups no matter where they hide, they will be punished."

At Yavatmal earlier today, he dedicated the Eklavya Model Residential School, Nanded by pressing a remote button. It has a capacity for 420 tribal students with state-of-the-art facilities, with the aim to improve the quality of education and avenues for overall growth.