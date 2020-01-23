Every 'Bagh' can be Shaheen Bagh: Chandrashekhar Azad vows 5,000 more nationwide protest in 10 days

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 23: Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, where thousands of women and children have been continuing it's protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) over a month now, was charged up more on Wednesday as the Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad visited and expressed solidarity to the protesters. Azad vowed that in the next 10 days 5,000 more protest sites like it will emerge across the country.

Women in South Delhi's Shaheen Bagh has been on a sit-in protest since mid December 2019. The protest is against the CAA, NRC and the brutal attacks on students in various universities such as Jawaharal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

On Wednesday, Azad reached the demonstration spot in south Delhi's Shaheen and expressed solidarity to the protesters. Besides this, he also addressed the vast gathering, he claimed that Centre's new citizenship law is a "black law" dividing people along religious lines.

Wishing the protesters who have participated there, Azad, also added that it is not just a political agitation, this protest aims to save the Constitution and the unity of the nation.

Praising the valour of the women demonstrators, whose determination were unbreakable even in the chilling cold of the captal, the Bhim Amry chief said, "(BR) Ambedkar had said that women will lead. Today when the Constitution is in danger, women are leading the country and fighting for it."

Anti CAA protests: Court modifies bail conditions, allows Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Delhi

Challenging the centre's decision on CAA, Azad said the government would have to walk over the dead bodies of the protesters if it refused to withdraw the contentious citizenship law.

Azad's statement came days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said that the government would not withdraw CAA and protesters may continue to show agitation.

Holding the Constitution, Azad vowed the protesters that in the next 10 days there will be at least 5,000 Shaheen Baghs across the nation.

Azad was granted bail last week in a case related to anti-CAA protests at Delhi's Daryaganj on the condition that he should not be in Delhi for the next four weeks. He was accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid on December 20, 2019.

The court also directed him not to hold any dharna in the national capital till the elections.

However, on Tuesday, modifing the bail conditions of Azad, the Delhi court said that he could re-enter the national capital providing a full schedule of his movements to be submitted, at least 24 hours prior to his return.