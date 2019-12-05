Even Lord Rama can't ensure a 100 % crime-free society: UP minister over Unnao case

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Barabanki, Dec 05: In the wake of rising women atrocities across the country, people demanding capital punishment for the accused and showing massive outrage to curb the heinous crime like rape. On the other side some leaders are making some controversial statements. On Thursday, the senior Uttar Pradesh minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh made a statement addressing the press where he said," Even Lord Ram cannot guarantee a 100 per cent crime-free society."

According to PTI reports, over the protest that has began ragrding the Unnao rape victim who was set on fire today by the accused after they were out on bail, the minister assured that the culprits will not go scot free and they will get harsh punishment.

While addressing the press Singh said, "Saying that society would be 100 per cent crime free is impossible, even Lord Ram cannot guarantee a 100 per cent crime-free society."

Singh is Food and Civil Supplies minister and a senior ministerial colleague of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in UP.

#WATCH UP Minister,Ranvendra Pratap Singh: Jab samaj hai, to samaj mein ye keh dena ke 100% crime nahi hoga, ye surety to mujhe nahi lagta Bhagwan Ram ne bhi de payi ho. Lekin ye surety zaroor hai agar crime hua hai to saza hogi aur vo jail jayega pic.twitter.com/8U5Fr90ML7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 5, 2019

He further assured by saying that if crime has taken place (the culprit) will go to jail and will be punished.

"The governments led by Modiji and Yogiji never give shelter to any accused nor support them. I think crime has taken place always but if there is anyone who has taken prompt action in working it out and punishing culprits it is the Yogi government," said the UP Food and Civil Supplies minister.

On Thursday a rape survivor from Unnao was set ablaze by some men while she was on her way to court in Rae Bareli where the rape case is being heard. She suffered 90 per cent burns, later the state government arranged to airlift her to Delhi Safdarjung hospital, where she is battling for her life.