    Even as COVID-19 cases rise to 24, Nizamuddin Markaz denies any wrongdoing

    New Delhi, Mar 31: The Mosque administration has rejected reports that quarantine protocols were not followed at New Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz.

    The administration clarified that a large group of visitors were stuck at the Markaz as the government had suspended all passenger train operations.

    Further it said that the organisation had requested the sub-divisional magistrate to issue vehicle passes so that the stranded guests could get back home. However no permission has been granted as yet.

    "Before the Janta Curfew could be lifted at 9 PM, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi announced lockdown of Delhi beginning at 6 AM on 23rd March 2020 till 31st March 2020, thereby further diminishing any chances of these visitors availing road transport for their journey back home. Despite this challenging situation, with the help of Markaz administration, around fifteen hundred visitors left Markaz Nizamuddin by availing whatever meagre transport was available," the organisation said in a press release.

    6 Telangana men who attended Nizamuddin congregation die of coronavirus

    A strict lockdown has been imposed in parts of southeast Nizamuddin after 24 persons tested positive for COVID-19. These are also being linked to cases in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman Islands, Uttar Pradesh, Kashmir and also the five deaths in Telangana.

    All these persons are said to have attended the congregation at the Nizamuddin Mosque in mid-March. Over 1,000 people continued to stay at the Markaz even as a 21 day nation-wide lockdown was announced. The organisation has been accused of gross negligence and said that it planned on lodging an FIR against the Maulana of the Mosque.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 11:52 [IST]
