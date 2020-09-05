Even as China escalates tensions, Indian Army rescues 8 Chinese nationals

New Delhi, Sep 05: The Indian Army has rescued Chinese citizens in North Sikkim. The Indian Army has extended a helping hand to three Chinese citizens who lost their way in the plateau are of North Sikkim.

Realising the danger to the lives of the Chinese citizens, which included two men and one woman in sub zero temperatures, the soldiers of the Indian Army immediately reached out and provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect them from the vagaries of the extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions.

A press note said that the Indian troops gave them appropriate guidance to reach their destination after which they moved back. The Chinese citizens expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army for their promotion assistance.

This gesture comes in the wake of a Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh saying that five people have been abducted by the People's Liberation Army.

The MLA, Ninong Erin said that the five people had gone for fishing when they were abducted by the Chinese Army.

The five-Tanu Bakar, Prasat Ringling, Ngaru Diri, Dongtu Ebiya, and Toch Singkam were reportedly abducted from the Sera 7 area under the Subansiri district along the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Ering told India Today TV that the Chinese Army has started incursions in Arunachal Pradesh after Ladakh and Doklam. He also said that the Chinese have crossed the Line of Actual Control.

The Chinese have again started creating a nuisance. Just like in Ladakh and Doklam, they have started incursions in Arunachal Pradesh. It is proved that they have entered our side of the LAC, he further added.