Even an ex-Army officer called it “foolish”: Omar on civilian vehicles' ban on NH

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Apr 10: Ban on movement of civilian traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Sundays and Wednesdays is 'unnecessary', even a former Army officer has called it "foolish move", said National Conference (NC) president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government on a plea seeking striking down of the ban on movement of civilian vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Sundays and Wednesdays. Congress had demanded immediate revocation of a ban on movement of civilian traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, describing the order as "undemocratic and anti-people".

"We have been requesting govt to rethink the move. Ban is unnecessary. Army itself said they do not want it and never asked for it. Ex-Army Chief General Malik said it is a foolish move," Omar Abdullah told media today.

Congress had alleged that the prohibition order is not in the interest of people, besides it will badly affect the business community both in J&K regions.

Omar Abdullah had earlier questioned the rationale behind closing the Jammu-Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway for civilian traffic on Sundays and Wednesday.

The government last week banned all civilian vehicles from plying on the national highway from Udhampur to Baramulla via Srinagar on Sundays and Wednesdays in order to facilitate safe movement of security force convoys which are being moved around for election duty in the state. The ban, which came into force on April 7, has drew widespread criticism from mainstream political parties in Kashmir.