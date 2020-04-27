Evacuation of migrants: SC refuses to pass order, leaves decision to Centre

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 27: The Supreme Court has refused to pass any order on the evacuation of migrant workers during the lockdown.The court has left the decision to the Centre.

Earlier the Ministry of Home Affairs told the Supreme Court that t is personally supervising all the directives and also added that the migrants cannot be moved during the lockdown.

In its status report, the MHA said that there is no need for migrants to go back to their villages. Shelter, food and medical facilities are being taken care of. The needs of their families are also being taken care of in the respective villages, the MHA also said.

There are around 37,978 relief camps in the country. Around 14.3 lakh persons have been housed. Additionally 26,255 food camps giving food to 1.34 crore persons have been sent up. Additional 16.5 lakh workers have been given shelter by their employers, the MHA also said.

Further the report said that the MHA is supervising all the directives. The MHA is assisted by the Home Secretary, Cabinet Secretary and a control rooms operational 244 hours, the Supreme Court was also told.