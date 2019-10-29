  • search
Trending Diwali 2019 CJI Modi in Saudi Arabia
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    European Union MPs visit to Kashmir: Here is the list of delegations

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 29: A 23-member delegation of European Union Members of Parliament left for Kashmir on Tuesday morning to see first-hand the ground situation in the region after the scrapping of Article 370, which gave Jammu & Kashmir special status.

    European Union MPs visit to Kashmir: Here are list of delegations
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a photograph with the members of European Parliament during a call on, in New Delhi

    During the two-day visit, the EU MPs are expected to be briefed by government officials on the prevailing situation in the Kashmir Valley as well as other parts of J&K, officials said.

    The team is also likely to meet a cross-section of people. The team originally comprised 27 parliamentarians, mostly from the extreme right or right-wing parties. However, four did not travel to Kashmir and have reportedly returned to their respective countries, officials said.

    The delegation:

    UK

    Nathan Gill (Brexit Party, right wing)

    David Richard Bull (Brexit Party, right wing)

    Bill Newton Dunn (Liberal democrats)

    Alexandra Philips (Brexit Party, right wing)

    James Wells (Brexit Party, right wing)

    Belgium

    Tom Vandendriessche (Identity and Democracy Group, a far-right group in the European Parliament)

    Germany

    Bernhard Zimniok (Alternative für Deutschland, RW)

    Lars Partick Berg (Alternative für Deutschland, RW)

    Slovakia Peter Pollak (Christian Democrats, conservative)

    Italy

    Gianna Gancia (League, right-wing, anti-immigration)

    Silvia Sardone (right-wing, anti-immigration)

    Guiseppe Ferrandino (Democratic Party)

    Fulvio Martusciello (Forza Italia, centre-right)

    Czech Republic

    Tomas Zdechobsky (Christian Democrats, conservat

    France

    Thierry Mariani (Rebulicans, centre right)

    Julie Lechanteux (Rassemblement National, right wing)

    Maxette Pirbakas (National Rally, RW)

    Virginie Joron (Rassemblement National, RW)

    France Jamet (Rassemblement National, RW)

    Nicholas Bay (Rassemblement National, right wing)

    Spain

    Hermann Tertsch (Communist Party)

    Poland

    Kosma Zlotowski (Prawo Sprawiedliwość, justice n law, centre right)

    Bogdan Rzonca (justice n law, centre right)

    Elzbieta Rafalska (justice n law, centre right)

    Joana Kopcinska (justice n law, centre right)

    Grzegorz Tobiszowski (justice n law centre right)

    Ryszard Czarnecki ( justice n law centre right)

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir european union

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue