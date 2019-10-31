EU MPs’ visit to J&K not ‘internationalisation’ of Kashmir issue, says Centre

People-to-people contacts

"We feel that such exchanges are part of people-to-people contacts," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

The visit was not at all internationalisation of Kashmir issue, he added.

Kumar also asserted that the views of MEPs reflected their understanding of ground realities and threat of terrorism in Kashmir.

Opposition targets Modi govt

Congress and BJP's ally Shiv Sena accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of internationalising the Kashmir issue and calling it a 'diplomatic blunder; and the 'gravest sin' of the government.

The opposition party also asked the Prime Minister to come clean on Madi Sharma who facilitated his meeting with the delegation and its tour of the valley.

EU delegation in Kashmir

In the first visit by a foreign delegation, a team of 23 MEPs travelled to Kashmir on Tuesday on a two-day trip to have a first-hand assessment of the situation after the state's special status was revoked in August by abrogating provisions of Article 370.