    EU MPs’ visit to J&K not ‘internationalisation’ of Kashmir issue, says Centre

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 31: The government on Thursday said the visit by EU MPs to Kashmir was not at all internationalisation of the issue and such delegations do not necessarily have to come through official channels.

    Photo credit: PTI
    In its first comments on the issue, the ministry of external affairs also said the important point was whether such an engagement serves larger national interests.

    People-to-people contacts

    "We feel that such exchanges are part of people-to-people contacts," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

    The visit was not at all internationalisation of Kashmir issue, he added.

    Kumar also asserted that the views of MEPs reflected their understanding of ground realities and threat of terrorism in Kashmir.

    Opposition targets Modi govt

    Congress and BJP's ally Shiv Sena accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of internationalising the Kashmir issue and calling it a 'diplomatic blunder; and the 'gravest sin' of the government.

    The opposition party also asked the Prime Minister to come clean on Madi Sharma who facilitated his meeting with the delegation and its tour of the valley.

    EU delegation in Kashmir

    In the first visit by a foreign delegation, a team of 23 MEPs travelled to Kashmir on Tuesday on a two-day trip to have a first-hand assessment of the situation after the state's special status was revoked in August by abrogating provisions of Article 370.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 18:21 [IST]
