EU lawmakers may be invited to Parliament to speak in favour of govt: Chidambaram

New Delhi, Oct 30: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a dig at the BJP government over EU parliamentarians' visit to Jammu and Kashmir, saying they may be invited to the parliament and speak in favour of the government.

"Who knows, it may happen," Chidambaram said as he came out of the crowded courtroom.

Chidambaram was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Delhi court on Wednesday in the INX Media money-laundering case.

This is the third time that the veteran Congress leader has taken a dig at the government. Earlier, he had mocked the government on the issue of GDP and said, "Five percent. Do you know what is five percent?"

On October 24, Chidambaram had said, "Quiet patriotism will defeat muscular nationalism".

A political slugfest has started over the visit of European Union Parliament Delegation to Jammu and Kashmir as the Congress and BJP's ally Shiv Sena accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of internationalising the Kashmir issue and calling it a 'diplomatic blunder; and the 'gravest sin' of the government.

The opposition party also asked the Prime Minister to come clean on Madi Sharma who facilitated his meeting with the delegation and its tour of the valley.