Espionage: Key accused travelled to Pakistan under guise of conducting trade

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 16: Investigations by the National Investigation Agency have revealed that the key conspirator in the Visakhapatnam espionage case had visited Karachi in Pakistan to meet with his handlers.

The prime accused, Mohammad Haroon Haji Abdul Rehman Lakdawala who was arrested visited Karachi, met with his handlers under the guise of conducting cross border trade.

During those visits, he came in contact with two Pakistani spies, Akbad Ali and Rizwan.

Haroon was directed by the spies to deposit money into the bank accounts of Navy personnel at regular intervals. He did the same through different means, the NIA said.

The case on hand relates to the international espionage racket involving individuals based in Pakistan and at different locations in India. The Pakistan based spies recruited agents in India to collect sensitive and classified information regarding the location and movement of Indian Naval ships and submarines and other defence establishments.

Few Navy personnel came in contact with Pakistani nationals through various social media platforms and were involved in sharing classified information in lieu of monetary gains.

The money was deposited into the bank accounts of these personnel through Indian associates having business interests in India.

During the search conducted at the house of Haroon, the NIA recovered a number of digital devices and incriminating documents. Haroon is a resident of Mumbai.