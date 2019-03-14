  • search
    ESIC recruitment 2019: Apply for 1263 Steno and UDC Posts

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 14: The ESIC recruitment 2019 has invited applications for various posts of Upper Division Clerk and Stenographer across India.

    A total of 1263 vacancies have been notified across the states. Interested candidates can apply for these posts on official website.

    ESIC recruitment 2019: Apply for 1263 Steno and UDC Posts

    ESIC recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

    In ESIC Vacancy 2019, 12th and Graduates can apply for these posts. They should have a working knowledge of computers including use of office suites. Selected candidates for the post are liable to be posted anywhere in India.

    ESIC Stenographer and UDC Online Application 2019 can be filled up to 15 April 2019. Candidates are advised to read the instructions in the official notification before applying to any post on @esic.nic.in.

    ESIC Recruitment 2019: Important dates to remember
    Commencement of submission of online application: 3 March 2019
    Last date for submission of online application: 15 April 2019

    ESIC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

    • UP - 78 Posts
    • Telangana - 133 Posts
    • Gujarat - 147 Posts
    • Karnataka - 159 Posts
    • West Bengal - 145 Posts
    • Maharashtra - 350 Posts
    • Tamil Nadu - 151 Posts

    ESIC Steno & UDC Recruitment 2019: Application procedures

    • Application Registration
    • Payment Of Fees
    • Document Scanning And Uploading

    Read more about:

    recruitment

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 16:52 [IST]
