ESIC recruitment 2019: Apply for 1263 Steno and UDC Posts

New Delhi, Mar 14: The ESIC recruitment 2019 has invited applications for various posts of Upper Division Clerk and Stenographer across India.

A total of 1263 vacancies have been notified across the states. Interested candidates can apply for these posts on official website.

ESIC recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

In ESIC Vacancy 2019, 12th and Graduates can apply for these posts. They should have a working knowledge of computers including use of office suites. Selected candidates for the post are liable to be posted anywhere in India.

ESIC Stenographer and UDC Online Application 2019 can be filled up to 15 April 2019. Candidates are advised to read the instructions in the official notification before applying to any post on @esic.nic.in.

ESIC Recruitment 2019: Important dates to remember

Commencement of submission of online application: 3 March 2019

Last date for submission of online application: 15 April 2019

ESIC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

UP - 78 Posts

Telangana - 133 Posts

Gujarat - 147 Posts

Karnataka - 159 Posts

West Bengal - 145 Posts

Maharashtra - 350 Posts

Tamil Nadu - 151 Posts

ESIC Steno & UDC Recruitment 2019: Application procedures

Application Registration

Payment Of Fees

Document Scanning And Uploading