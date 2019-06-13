ESI contribution rates reduced 6.5pc to 4pc

New Delhi, June 13: The Union Government on Thursday reduced the contribution the ESI Act from 6.5 percent to 4 percent. While the employers' contribution has been reduced from 4.75 percent to 3.25 percent, the employees' contribution has been reduced from 1.75 percent to 0.75 percent.

Presently, the rate of contribution is fixed at 6.5 percent of the wages with employers' share being 4.75 percent and employees' share being 1.75 percent. The new rates would come into effect from July 1, 2019.

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation is a pioneer Social Security organization providing comprehensive social security benefits like reasonable Medical Care and a range of Cash Benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness, death etc.

The ESI Act is administered by Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). Benefits provided under the ESI Act are funded by the contributions made by the employers and the employees.

