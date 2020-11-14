Eradicate poverty first to abolish child labour: Gehlot

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 14: Ruing that many children still have to work as bonded labourers, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said it is not possible to abolish the child labour without ending poverty.

Gehlot made the observation while expressing his government's resolve to ensure that no child has to work in the state.

He said the Rajasthan government is live to the children's rights and is making effective intervention to ensure that there is no incident of child labour or child marriage in the state.

Maintaining that his government is working to ensure that there is no crime or violence against children, he said he will ensure that the benefits of various government schemes reach children too.

Gehlot made the remarks while addressing a virtual program "Bal Sangam" on the eve of Children's Day on November 14. The state will be observing the Child Rights Week from November 14 to November 20.

On the occasion, he also inaugurated through video conferencing a skill and counselling training centre in Jodhpur.

The chief minister also inaugurated a Skill Development Centre for children in Jodhpur, which will work in collaboration with ICICI Bank and impart training and counselling to children living in child protection homes.

On the occasion, he also released a booklet having guidelines for the implementation of "Vatsalya Yojana" and "Samarth Yojana" for the benefit of children in the state.

He said while the state government is trying to reach children with its welfare programmes, every person of the society too will have to come forward to protect children's rights.

On the occasion, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Rajendra Yadav said 750 children are being trained in basic computer, mobile repairing and other skills at government's training centres in Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Udaipur.