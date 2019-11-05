  • search
Trending Delhi Police Vs Lawyers Maharashtra Ayodhya Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    EPF scam: Akhilesh Yadav holds UP CM Yogi responsible, demands resignation

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Nov 05: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday trashed allegations that the EPF money of UP power employees was transferred to the scam-hit DHFL in his regime and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, holding him responsible for the "mess".

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Making a fresh demand for a probe by a sitting Supreme Court or high court judge into the alleged EPF scam, Yadav said the FIR in the EPF matter clearly states when the money was transferred to DHFL.

    "No EPF money of power employees was transferred to the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited during the previous SP regime," the former chief minister asserted at a hurriedly convened press conference here.

    "Adityanath should step down. The CM is so weak that he cannot even ask state power minister Shrikant Sharma to resign," Yadav said.

    Over Rs 2,600 crore of the state power employees' provident fund was allegedly invested in scam-hit housing finance firm DHFL. The SP chief claimed that "The government is afraid and hiding the truth. There is infighting going on within the government...Over 300 MLAs (of BJP) do not like the CM (Yogi Adityanath)".

    "Why did the CM say in a review meeting that two years' of work in the PWD and power departments should be reviewed. The CM is so weak that he cannot even remove his own minister though he must be desiring to do so," he said.

    Terming the present regime as "nathuram raj", Yadav claimed that in his regime maximum power was generated in the state and consumers are now paying highest power bills.

    This is not Ram Raj but Nathuram Raj: Akhilesh Yadav on BJP-ruled UP

    "No new transmission line was started in this regime.The present government is ruining the power department," he charged.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh epf yogi adityanath akhilesh yadav

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 16:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue