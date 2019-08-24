Envoys of US, France and EU express grief over Jaitley's demise

New Delhi, Aug 24: Several top diplomats of countries such as the US and France condoled the passing away of former Union minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday, hailing him as a statesman. Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, where he was undergoing treatment.

"On behalf of France, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Shri Arun Jaitley ji. As the nation mourns its former FM & one of Rajya Sabha's most prominent voices, France stands with India and its people in this time of deep grief," French envoy in India Alexandre Ziegler said in a tweet.

US Ambassador to India Ken Juster said it is with much sadness that "we have learned of the passing of Arun Jaitley".

"He was a great statesman and a strong proponent of the U.S.-India relationship. May he rest in peace," he wrote on Twitter. Chinese envoy in India Sun Weidong also conveyed his condolences to the departed leader's family members.

The European Union's envoy in India Tomasz Kozlowski said: "Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Arun Jaitley. My deepest condolences to his family, the people and the government of India. The country has lost one of its most respected leaders and statesmen."

