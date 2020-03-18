Entry of passengers from 36 countries banned temporarily; 11 others to be quarantined

New Delhi, Mar 18: India has temporarily banned entry of passengers from 36 countries while people travelling from 11 countries will be mandatorily quarantined in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Home Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry also said Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders, except from the restricted countries, will be required to obtain fresh visa from the Indian mission and allowed to enter India.

'No airline will bring any passenger from Australia, Belgium, Bulgeria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom effective 12 GMT March 12 at Port of departure,' a home ministry spokesperson said.

Airlines are barred from bringing passengers from Phillipines, Malaysia and Afghanistan with effect from March 17 at port of departure.

The spokesperson said there will be no transit through these countries as no aircraft will board passengers for India in these countries.

All passengers coming from/transiting through the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait after 12:00 GMT on March 18 (port of departure) will be quarantined.

Those who have visited China, Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany on or after February 15 will be quarantined, the spokesperson said.

Those Indians who are coming from the Republic of Korea or Italy, it is mandatory to get COVID-19 negative certificates.

Passengers from Italy shall not be allowed with from March 18 (port of departure).

Indians transiting through China, Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain and France will be quarantined on arrival in India.

The spokesperson said Indians are strongly advised to avoid non-essential travel to the coronavirus affected countries.

Foreigners who are currently in India can extend their visas and for that they should approach their jurisdiction of FRRO/ FRO online.

Foreigners currently in India can go out of the country. However, they can return to India with fresh visa issues from mission only.

The OCI card holders are required to obtain fresh visa from mission and allowed to enter India except from restricted countries.

Infants/children who hold foreign passports with OCI cards will be required to get fresh visa from the Indian mission.