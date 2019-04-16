Entry of Muslim women in Mosques: SC issues notice to Centre, NCW and AIMPLB

New Delhi, Apr 16: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Centre, the National Commission for Women (NCW) Waqf Council and the AIMPLB in connection with a petition seeking the entry of Muslim women into mosques.

The petition, filed by a Muslim couple, seeks that the prohibition on entry of Muslim women into mosques in India be declared illegal and unconstitutional as it violates Articles 14, 15, 21, 25 and 29 of the Constitution. The petition by Yasmeen Zuber Ahmad Peerzade and her husband Zuber Ahmad Nazir Ahmad Peerzade contended that "there is nothing in the Quran and the Hadith that requires gender segregation".

The couple contended there were no records stating that the Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammad had opposed women's entry to mosques to offer prayers.

Hearing the petition today, the apex court issued notice to the Centre, National Commission for Women, Central Waqf Council and All India Muslim Personal Law Board and sought their response.

According to reports, citing the apex court judgment in the Sabarimala matter, where the court said that "religion cannot be used as cover to deny rights of worship to women", the petition said women are allowed in mosques in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, US, UK and Singapore.

Justice Bobde, while issuing notice today, stated that the only reason the Court will hear this matter is owing to the judgment in the Sabarimala case.